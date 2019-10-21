Linda Blair Discusses Real-Life Scary Stories Behind The Exorcist "Curse" on THS

If it looks like a curse and wreaks havoc like a curse...is it really a curse or just a gnarly coincidence?

Actors and experts weigh in on the real-life hex that may or may not have plagued The Exorcist cast and crew in this chilling clip from Sunday's new E! True Hollywood Story, which seeks to illuminate a pattern of horrific happenings on scary movie sets throughout history.

"It is strange that movies that have to do with the occult will have spooky or strange things happen to the actors and to the crew," acknowledges horror film expert Kalyn Corrigan, who goes on to explain why The Exorcist is such a stark example of this bizarre—and in many ways heartbreaking—trend.

"Linda Blair experienced accidents," she continues, before the actor (who played the 1973 film's "possessed" lead character, 12-year-old Regan) recounts a handful of the incidents herself. As far as injuries go, Blair remembers feeling "challenged by the physicality" of the role, which called for contortionism in excess and caused her to "fracture [her] lower back."