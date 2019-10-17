Everything You Need for Full Eyebrows on a Budget

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"The brow is the most important part of your face," says Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester—and the experts agree. Celebrity eyebrow stylist Tonya Crooks explains it's because the brow holds so much expression. "You notice brows when they're really good," Tonya shares, adding, "And you notice 'just OK' brows—but when they get balanced, it really changes the shape of the face."

Tonya stopped by Daily Pop and showed us the basics on shaping, length and filling in eyebrows, all using her new line of Arches & Halos eyebrow tools and makeup—available exclusively at Target and priced at $13 or under.

Should your face have an arch, arc or straighter brows? Watch the video above to find out everything you need to know to become your own eyebrow guru, and shop the tools featured below.

Better brows without breaking the bank? Yes, please.