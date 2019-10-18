This $25 Sweater Dress Has 900+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Amazon Sweater Dress

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Struggling to find something to wear to the office when the weather starts to drop? Sweater dresses are becoming a staple go-to for those in-between-seasons for every fashionista's closet. These body-skimming knitwear wonders are great because they are (a) effortlessly feminine and (b) oh-so-cozy. When you're trying to be stylish and keep your cool on the outside, but want something to bridge the warmth during the cold months too, we've got the sweater dress for you: v28's Cowl Neck Knit Sweater Dress on Amazon.  

Read

This $30 Skirt Has 300 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

v28 Cowl Neck Knit Sweater Dress

Wow your friends and family with this slimming knit sweater dress. With over 18 vibrant colors to choose from—our favorites are khakiwinearmy green, and dark gray—and sizes ranging from 2 to 22+, this dress check the boxes for fashion, comfort and affordability. 

Amazon Sweater Dress
$25 Amazon

We're usually cautiously optimistic about Amazon clothes, but considering y'all love our $30 pleated swing skirt find on Amazon as much as we do, we don't hesitate to recommend this slimming, solid color, sweater dress. With over 900 5-star reviews—not to mention all the cute photos with real women loving this sweater dress—we had to check it out for ourselves! As one happy reviewer notes, "The dress accentuates curves and is sexy in a subtle way." 

Perfect for office parties, family photo shoots or your next date night, we know what we'll be adding this to our dress roledex!

Shop the full assortment on Amazon.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Fashion , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.