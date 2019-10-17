Christina Hendricks Splits From Husband Geoffrey Arend Split After 10 Years

Emma McIntyre/VF19/WireImage
Christina Hendricksand Geoffrey Arend are calling it quits after 10-years of marriage.
In a statement shared to their Instagram, the two stars revealed that they have mutually come to the decision to end their relationship. "Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities," they share. "Today, we take our next step together, but on separate paths."
The statement continues, "We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs."
Moreover, the couple asks for fans' "patience and support" as they begin this new chapter in their lives. "We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so."
The two actors first met after being introduced by Mad Men co-star Vincent Karthesier, during a fun night out in Los Angeles. Then, after two years of dating, Geoffrey popped the question underneath a chandelier at Il Buco in New York, which just so happened to be the site of their intimate wedding. They eventually bought the chandelier and placed it in the dining room of their living room.
And during the course of their marriage, they adopted two puppies, something that more than sufficed for Hendricks as she didn't want kids.
