See Stormi Webster's Adorable Reaction to Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine" Song

Kylie Jenner is taking over the internet with her "Rise and Shine" hit.

A clip from the beauty mogul's recent tour of her Kylie Cosmetics offices, in which Kylie shows off her singing abilities while waking up daughter Stormi Webster, has gone viral. A-list artists like Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus have already shared their amazing reactions to the tune, with Ariana posting her own rendition to social media.

Now that the YouTube tour moment has been made into a song, thanks to the internet, Kylie is sharing her daughter's reaction to the hit tune. On Thursday, Kylie took to her Instagram to post a video of Stormi listening to "Rise and Shine." In the adorable post, a smiling Stormi can be seen dancing along to the song, which is playing on the cell phone in her hand.

"You like it?" Kylie asks Stormi.

While Stormi clearly enjoys the song, it seems that she has another favorite artist, her dad Travis Scott.

"Daddy sing?" Stormi asks.