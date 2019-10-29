See the 8 Best Games of 2019 from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon is all about having fun!

From the musical moments to the laugh-out-loud sketches, there are so many reasons to watch The Tonight Show but there is nothing we love more than seeing the host turn his show into the ultimate game night.

In 2019, the 44-year-old comedian was joined by a host of celebs who were all down to get competitive—and quite silly—on the NBC show which may be why it is nominated for The Nighttime Talk Show at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

The legendary show featured games including Can You Feel It? where Chrissy Teigen and Fallon guessed random objects by touch and Show Me Your Phone which Kim Kardashian was the first guest to play.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is competing against The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to win The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 at the PCAs.