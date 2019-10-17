Selena Gomez Teases Long-Awaited New Music With Cryptic Posts

Selena Gomez is giving us a sign that new music is on the way!

The superstar singer, who has been taking time away from the spotlight over the last year, appears to be teasing her return to music. In the last 24 hours, the 27-year-old star has been sharing a series of cryptic posts on social media, raising eyebrows. It all started on Wednesday when Gomez posted an adorable throwback photo of herself on social media, writing alongside the school picture, "We always go into it blindly."

Then on Thursday, Gomez returned to social media to share a new, more recent, photo of herself.

"Rose colored glasses all distorted," she wrote alongside the picture, which shows Gomez gazing up at the ceiling from behind a lace curtain.

And if that wasn't enough of a hint that new music is coming, Gomez also shared a clip, possibly from a new music video, on social media Thursday.