A Clueless TV Series About Dionne Is in the Works

This news might make you say, "As if!": It looks like a new take on Clueless is upon us.
E! News has learned a new hour-long TV version of Clueless is in the works by CBS TV Studios. The show, which is based on the fan-favorite 1995 comedy of the same name, is described as a dramatic take and will be centered on the Dionne character. Stacey Dash played Dionne on the big screen and in the TV adaptation that followed in the 1990s.
Deadline first reported the news.
Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey are writing the new take, which Deadline said is described as "Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video." The high school-set show would see the disappearance of Cher (Alicia Silverstone in the flick) and follow what happens when Dionne steps into power as the queen bee and most popular girl in school.
Corinne Brinkerhoff is serving as executive producer with Tiffany Grant and original movie producer Robert Lawrence. The project apparently has the attention from a number of perspective homes, including streamers and The CW.
Amy Heckerling wrote and directed the 1995 flick that also starred Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, Dan Hedaya, Elise Donovan, Justin Walker, Wallace Shawn, Twink Caplan, Donald Faison, Sean Holland, Jeremy Sisto and Breckin Meyer. The Clueless TV series featured many cast members from the film with Rachel Blanchard stepping in as Cher.
Movies becoming TV shows (and revivals, reboots and remakes) is nothing new. Adaptations have become commonplace as networks and streamers seek to cut through the clutter with familiar content to capture viewers' attention. The CW has Riverdale, an adaptation of the Archie Comics, a remake of Charmed, a new take on Nancy Drew and several shows based on DC Comics characters.
The Clueless series is in development and has not officially been given the greenlight—yet.