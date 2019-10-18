Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban's Love Story Will Melt Your Heart

Winter sports have always agreed with Lindsey Vonn.

The Olympic champion called it a career in February, but there are still many chilly nights ahead for the most decorated woman skier ever—nights spent rinkside, watching her fiancé, P.K. Subban, play for the New Jersey Devils.

"Stuck with me forever! Jokes on you," Subban teased his bride-to-be in August, a little over a week after he popped the question with a massive emerald ring. The couple who love to laugh together also shared dueling videos from the same car ride, Subban improvising some lyrics to "Single Ladies" in both.

"It was difficult at the time and then I was kind of pondering over it for a couple weeks," the veteran NHL player, who was traded to the Devils this summer, told E! News at the MTV Video Music Awards, explaining how he picked out the ring. "And then I said, you know, I just gotta kind of keep it simple and go back to, 'where's the meaning coming from?' I know her favorite color is green, so I started there, and my birthstone's emerald, so I went with the emerald stone."

He quipped that he "gave her an opportunity to change it, swap it out, get something different or add on," but "she loved it."

Once she got over the shock, that is.