True Thompson and Psalm West's Impromptu Photo Shoot Will Melt Your Heart

If only our entire Instagram feed looked like this day after day!
On Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian decided to start their day on a very cute note by posting a few precious photos of True Thompson and Psalm West.
In the collage of images, fans instantly witnessed the special connection these family members have.
Perhaps it's the way True smiles into the camera. Maybe it's Psalm staring into her cousin's eyes. Whatever the case may be, the Kardashians and followers can't get enough.
"This is EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!! My babies!!!!" Khloe wrote in the comments section. "Tutu is obsessed with Psalm!! We are so blessed!"
And when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her photos as "This is LOVE," Kim couldn't help but agree.
"It is!" the businesswoman wrote in the comments. "Their relationship is so cute."
The latest photo shoot comes after True joined Stormi Webster and Dream Kardashian for a festive fall day at what appears to be Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, Calif.
"Let the festivities begin," Kylie Jenner declared in her photo post on Instagram as grandma Kris Jenner commented, "My Little Pumpkins."
And if there was any doubt that the Kardashians love Halloween, Kim took her kids to the Nights of the Jack Halloween event in the Calabasas neighborhood.
As for what the Kardashian's youngest family members will be dressed up as come Halloween night, your guess is as good as ours.
But if the past few years are any indication, it's going to be epic!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE