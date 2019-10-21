Trinity Fatu "Can't Believe" Nia Jax Blew Up at Ronda Rousey on Total Divas

What's going on with Nia Jax?

In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, Trinity Fatu is left in shock as her WWE peer details her recent altercation with Ronda Rousey.

"I was hella heated Monday night," Jax reveals to Fatu, who is known professionally as Naomi. "I like yelled at Ronda."

"Oh wow," Trinity responds in disbelief.

As Rousey is a big name within the WWE, Fatu and the others listening in are more than stunned by Jax's behavior. To make matters worse, Jax admits she's yet to clear things up with the MMA fighter turned wrestler.

"Oh my gosh! I can't believe Nia went off on Ronda Rousey," Trinity notes in a confessional. "I know Nia and that's not Nia. So, there's definitely something going on."