Attention, Barbie Girls: You Can Now Stay at The Iconic Malibu Dreamhouse

Calling all Barbie girls! You can now stay at THE Malibu Dreamhouse!

That's right, Barbie has become an Airbnb host and is letting guests stay in her life-size Dreamhouse in Southern California. Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Dreamhouse is available for four guests for a one-time, two-night stay. The total cost? $60 a night, plus taxes and fees.

In addition to the house, this experience, which is all in celebration of the Barbie brand's 60th anniversary, also includes a series of bonus features. According to the Barbie website, guests will also get a meet-and-greet with hairstylist Jen Atkin, along with "hair makeovers" from hairstylists from Mane Addicts Creator Collective. Guests will also receive a one-on-one fencing lesson with fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, a cooking lesson with Gina Clarke-Helm of Malibu Seaside Chef, as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers.