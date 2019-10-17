Saoirse Ronan's Reunion With Timothée Chalamet in Little Women Was the Perfect Payback

Saoirse Ronan has found a way to get Timothée Chalamet back for breaking up with her.

Of course, we're talking about their on-screen characters in Greta Gerwig's 2017 Oscar-nominated Lady Bird. As fans may recall, their high school-age characters have a fizzled fling. Now, they're set to reunite on the silver screen as Jo and Laurie in Gerwig's rendition of Little Women, set for a Christmas Day release.

The beloved novel-turned-multiple films features the two characters as childhood friends before Laurie eventually proposes and Jo (spoiler alert) rejects him.

As Ronan pointed out, the role was an opportunity for payback. "I love that in Lady Bird, you broke my heart," the actress told her co-star in a newly published Entertainment Weekly interview. "In Little Women, I got to break your heart." Chalamet quipped back, "Yes, that's true. Then I married your sister. Ha, ha, ha!"