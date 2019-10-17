RHOD’s D’Andra Simmons Is "Coming Out Swinging" After Leanne Locken Body Shames Her

Real Housewives of Dallas star D'Andra Simmons is speaking up.

On Wednesday's episode of the Bravo hit, her co-star and former best friend Leanne Locken called her "the great and almighty fat cow" at her bachelorette party, which D'Andra was not invited to.

For her part, D'Andra was quick to clap back, addressing the comments quickly after the episode.

"Over the past few weeks, I had chosen to not fuel the fire that someone else so desperately needed to keep lit," Simmons said in a statement. "I had taken responsibility (time and time again) for my words and actions and moved on...months ago. Since then, however, lie after lie and insult after insult have been lobbed shamelessly out into the world, and then quickly ran out of hot air and simply piled up, deflated, in my court. By not engaging the irrational, malicious behavior, I was doing the right thing."