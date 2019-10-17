Will and Grace's Final Season Poster Will Make Your Heart Soar

It's the end of the road for Will & Grace. Yes, again.

Here, get your exclusive first look at the Emmy-winning show's final season key art. The network isn't hiding the fact that this is it once again for Will, Grace, Karen and Jack.

NBC's revived comedy will begin its final season—season 11, but the third season of the revival—on Thursday, Oct. 24 and it's going out with some shocking twists. In the trailer, the show revealed Grace (Debra Messing) is pregnant. And yes, there are plenty of jokes about her age.

"What an amazing mom you're going to be," Will (Eric McCormack) tells Grace. "By the time this baby's my age I'll be, well, I'll be dead."