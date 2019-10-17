Look Back on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Cutest Quotes About Parenthood

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 6:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Ryan Reynolds is outnumbered by girls! Get ready for the jokes...

The star's wife, actress Blake Lively, recently gave birth to the couple's third child and daughter. Their new baby, whose name they have yet to reveal, joins big sisters James, 5, and Inez, 3. Reynolds shared the first photo of the couple's new arrival on Twitter on Wednesday, without showing her face.

The notoriously private couple keep their kids off social media and are rarely seen with them in public. The first and only time they brought James and Inez to a public event was in 2016, at Reynolds' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

But that doesn't mean they don't talk about their family online and in the press!

Being the father of little girls comes with some perks of course, namely, endless hours of movies like Frozen, which Reynolds has often joked about. In fact, he is quite the comedian when it comes to quotes about parenthood. But he and Lively have also gotten serious and candid while talking about raising their kids, and melted fans' hearts in the process.

Photos

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively on Her 32nd Birthday

Check out the couple's cutest quotes about parenthood.

Ryan Reynolds

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

This Will Make Your Head Spin

"I have seen Frozen with my daughters so, so many times and people don't know this, but if you play Frozen backwards, it's actually a shot for shot remake of The Exorcist," Reynolds joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, James, Baby

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Fun Uncle

On Dec. 15, 2016, Reynolds and Lively debuted their daughters James and Inez for the first time, at the actor's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony (a common setting for notoriously private celebrities to introduce the world to their kids). During his speech, Reynolds said to his wife, "You make everything better—absolutely everything in my life better. You've given us two of the most incredible children that I could ever hope to have. You've made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential."

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Getty Images

Best Thing Ever

In August 2016, before the birth of the couple's second daughter, Reynolds told E! News, "There's nothing on earth more grounding than having a baby. It's the best thing that could ever happen to someone."

Article continues below

ESC: Blake Lively

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

The Messy Side

"It's tough when you get pooped on and barfed on, but having a baby is wonderful," the proud mama told NW Magazine in 2016. "Even when it's tough and I'm exhausted, I think, 'I am so fortunate.'"

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

A Bullet for Baby

During a visit to the Late Show with David Letterman in 2015, Reynolds gushed about his marriage and his daughter, but made sure viewers knew who was more important. "'I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you.' I would say that to my wife. And the second I looked in that baby's eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby."

Ryan Reynolds

Courtesy of Piaget

The Joys of Fatherhood

In tradition with his dark sense of humor, Reynolds shared this little parenting joke with his Twitter followers in 2016: "Being a father is the single greatest feeling on earth. Not including those wonderful years I spent without a child, of course."

Article continues below

Ryan Reynolds

Gennady Avramenko/Epsilon/Getty Images

Daddy's Dirty Work

"I always do the dirty work," Reynolds said on NBC's Today show in 2016. "I'm happy to do the dirty work. So does she, but I'm always, I love getting up in the middle of the night, I'm fine with that, you know, all that stuff."

Fatherhood, he said, has been "amazing."

Ryan Reynolds

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Morning Duties

"I had one of those mornings, rare mornings, where my daughter just didn't want me to leave—and it was only because my wife was asleep," Reynolds said in 2016. "But it was like, you didn't want to go. You just like, it kills you."

Ryan Reynolds

George Pimentel/WireImage

There's Dad!

"You know, what was really weird was, we were watching the Super Bowl and my daughter saw it and she totally recognized me. There was like 12 of me, which is just like, to her, was like 24 useless boobs," Reynolds said in 2016. "She was so not impressed. She was like, 'Eh, whatever.'"

Article continues below

Ryan Reynolds

AKM-GSI

Becoming A Big Kid

"Damn it's hard letting your infant daughter go somewhere alone for the first time, I was a total mess dropping her off at Burning Man," Ryan joked to his Twitter followers in 2016.

Ryan Reynolds

Ken McKay/ITV/REX Shutterstock

Look Who's Talking

"She's great, man. She's great," the proud papa gushed in 2015 before revealing whether the couple's then-only child James has started speaking. "We're getting a lot of sounds, nothing that sounds like discernible English at this point," he quipped, adding, "I'm mocking her a lot."

Blake Lively

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Silly Love

"@vancityreynolds Since the day our baby was born, I've felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father," Lively wrote on Instagram in 2015. "#ILoveYouSoMuchItsSilly."

Article continues below

Blake Lively

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

It's a Constant Surprise

"Having a baby is just living in the constant unexpected," Lively said in 2016. "You never know when you're gonna get crapped on or when you're gonna get a big smile or when that smile immediately turns into hysterics. It might be like living with a drug addict. But you have a baby and you think, 'I can't imagine ever not having a baby,' because they grow up so quickly. I'd be an 80-year-old woman with a baby if I could."

Blake Lively

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Family Is Everything

 "It's the best," Lively said in 2015. "It's the thing that binds us all—family. We have very unique jobs for a living, but we all are a part of someone's family. It's a nice thing."

Ryan Reynolds, Berlinale International Film Festival

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Father's Day Gift

"On Father's Day, my daughter smiled at me," Reynolds tweeted in 2015. "It was all the gift I needed as I packed a bag and left for 6 years to write a book on parenting."

Article continues below

Ryan Reynolds

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Everything's Worth It

"There have been times where I woke up, literally had no idea I had been walking for five minutes," he told E! News while promoting his movie Woman in Gold in 2015.

"But you love it. You wake up in the middle of the night, you got a big stupid smile on your face. I was telling someone else that. Anything else that woke you up every 45 minutes, you'd kill it. But when it's a baby, it's the best thing that ever happened to you."

Ryan Reynolds

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Proud Papa

"One of the most common things in the world is making out, having a couple of drinks, and then doing it, and then having a baby. I was perfectly sober for this one though. I gotta say," Reynolds joked in 2016.

"It's amazing. I just always marvel how common it is and yet how profound it is. And I always laugh because you know celebrities you always cringe when they talk about their kids. Like 'my child is the only one that has ever exited a womb out, ever.'"

Ryan Reynolds

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Daddy's Little Girl

"Well, a lot of people have done this, so you always want to temper it with a little of self-effacement. But I love it," Reynolds said in 2015 about then-only child James. "I truly worship that kid. It's terrible. She has me so far wrapped around her finger it's dumb. She says 'Dada' and I will walk through a cement wall to get to her."

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Blake Lively , Ryan Reynolds , Family , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , VG , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.