Look Back on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Cutest Quotes About Parenthood

Ryan Reynolds is outnumbered by girls! Get ready for the jokes...

The star's wife, actress Blake Lively, recently gave birth to the couple's third child and daughter. Their new baby, whose name they have yet to reveal, joins big sisters James, 5, and Inez, 3. Reynolds shared the first photo of the couple's new arrival on Twitter on Wednesday, without showing her face.

The notoriously private couple keep their kids off social media and are rarely seen with them in public. The first and only time they brought James and Inez to a public event was in 2016, at Reynolds' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

But that doesn't mean they don't talk about their family online and in the press!

Being the father of little girls comes with some perks of course, namely, endless hours of movies like Frozen, which Reynolds has often joked about. In fact, he is quite the comedian when it comes to quotes about parenthood. But he and Lively have also gotten serious and candid while talking about raising their kids, and melted fans' hearts in the process.