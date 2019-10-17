Jennifer Aniston Admits She Stalked Everyone on Instagram Before Joining the Site

Jennifer Aniston finally has an Instagram account! A public one, that is.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the Morning Show actress revealed that even though she broke the social media site with her new Friends cast selfie, she actually had a secret account beforehand. In other words, the self-proclaimed "most reluctant person to ever join Instagram" tested the waters with a Finsta before making her grand debut.

"Well, it was a stalker account, yes," she admitted to host Jimmy Kimmel. "When I was thinking about doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the sort of social media pool."

And now, she's swimming like a champion. Her account not only broke Instagram, but also a Guinness World Record for the fastest to reach one million followers. (She dethroned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with her 5 hour and 16 minute time.)