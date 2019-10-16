Ryan Reynolds Shares the First Photo of His and Blake Lively's Newborn Daughter

Oh baby!

Ryan Reynolds is showing off his and Blake Lively's newborn daughter... well kinda! Taking to Twitter on Wednesday night, the Deadpool actor shared a family photo of him and his wife carrying their baby girl. However, in true Reynolds fashion, he cleverly and cheekily hid his daughter's face from the camera by putting a drawn-on smiley face on top of hers.

Of course, the 42-year-old actor's followers couldn't help but join in on the fun. "your baby has blake's smile :')," one person commented. Another replied, "What a beautiful family picture, the looks definitely run in the family. She has your eyes."

Even though fans aren't able to see Ryan's daughter's face, this is the first time he's shared any news about his little bundle of joy.

In early October, US Weekly reported that Blake gave birth to her third child nearly two months prior. At the time, it was unclear if the pair had a boy or a girl, but with the actor's latest post, it's confirmed they are now parents to three daughters.