Becky G Teases New Album and Why She Calls Herself the Latin Music World's ''Mala Santa''

Becky G is finally blessing us with her first studio album — so get ready to start dancing in the mirror and singing in the shower.

After teasing us with hit single after hit single throughout the last couple of years, the Mexican songstress is finally releasing her 16-track "Mala Santa" debut album on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The 22-year-old singer caught up with E! News ahead of her album release to talk about her personal and professional inspirations, the struggles and challenges she faces within the music industry, her dream collaborations (spoiler alert: Shakira and Bruno Mars) and her E! People's Choice nomination for Latin Artist of 2019.

"I have worked so hard and am 100% proud to be Latina," Becky G said of her E! People's Choice nomination. "The recognition itself is such a beautiful feeling to be side by side to artists that I love very dearly and to be recognized by people in general — whether we take the award or not — is just awesome."

Similar to the likes of Rihanna's Navy, Becky G's fans, who refer to themselves as Beasters, have been waiting for an album since her "Shower" days.

"Oh my god, it has been an ongoing meme with my fans saying 'when is the album coming?' It's been like 8 years," Becky G tells E! News. "I am so excited and I feel really blessed that things have happened the way that they happened. I have so many years of being in this industry and to have had a career solely based on my singles all this time — it just feels like it's finally the moment to release the album."

And the fact that it's Spanish "makes it full circle" for Becky G.