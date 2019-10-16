Nicki Minaj Drops a Major Hint About Her Marriage to Kenneth Petty

"We're not doing that yet...," she said, when asked if she picked out a bridal gown for her big day. "That's too much. I can't. There's no way. That will take too long to plan. I'm not good with that. I'm a procrastinator, so it would come in, like, two years from now."

Nicki explained that getting hitched also fits into another one of her plans: babies! "I always said that I wanna be married if I have children, so just in case I have a child, then I would be married," she shared.

While there's no set timeline on when they want to start a family, the "Chun-Li" rapper said she and Kenneth are "so sexually attracted to each other."

"We're very close as friends, 'cause we've known each other since we were kids, but also, we're so sexually attracted to each other. We always wanna do it," she revealed. "People can say all they want, 'Love is not about looks,' or 'Physical attraction'. Yeah right, if you're not physically attracted to that person, bye."