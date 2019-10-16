Ariana Grande Just Covered Kylie Jenner's Instantly Viral ''Rise and Shine'' Song

Wed., Oct. 16, 2019

Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner

Not bad for a girl with no talent.

Over the years, the Kardashians have made headlines for various reasons. Weddings, babies, makeup lines—the list can go on. But Kylie Jenner did the unexpected when she went viral for effortlessly singing "Rise and Shine" to her daughter Stormi Webster

If you've seen the video, then it's probably stuck in your head already. If you haven't, then do yourself a favor and make your way over to Twitter, where people are creating memes and remixing the tune. When you do, you will likely notice that one miss Ariana Grandeis even considering using it for a song. On her Instagram Story she asked Kylie, "can I sample." 

And, of course, Kylie obliged. On Instagram she reposted Ariana's video with the response, "Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as i'm in music video..."

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Getting Back Together?

Of course, fans are now hoping that this isn't just a joke, but who knows. Fingers crossed!

But even if the song doesn't pan out, fans will always have the memes, as well as Kylie's office tour which inspired the internet's latest obsession. 

Although, it's unclear how anyone remembered Kylie's tune when Stormi clearly stole the show. The 1-year-old truly had all eyes on her when she started dancing to the music in the Kylie Cosmetics lobby. Too cute!

