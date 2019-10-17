2019 Latin AMAs Winners: The Complete List

Hollywood is shining a bright light on the latin music world!

The 2019 Latin American Music Awards takes place tonight at the Dolby Theatre, and fans are eagerly awaiting to find out which of their favorite artists have come out on top. Ozuna, Bad Bunny and Romeo Santos lead the star-studded list of nominations, which were announced last month, and other notable nominees include Anuel AA, Becky G, Maluma and J Balvin.

That's not all, though! A grand total of 40 celebrities from every corner of show biz are expected to present awards and the performance lineup includes the likes of Marc Anthony, Pitbull, CNCO, Jason Deruloand so many more. You won't want to miss it all go down when Telemundo airs the ceremony starting at 8 p.m. EST.

Check out the complete list of 2019 Latin AMAs winners—updating in real time—below!