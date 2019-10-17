2019 Holiday Beauty Gift Sets You'll Want to Give and Get

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Holiday Beauty Sets You'll Want to Give and Get

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holiday season will be here soon, and you know what that means: So many amazing holiday beauty gifts sets! From fragrance samplers to makeup palettes to skin mask must-haves to travel-size favorites, there's something for every beauty buff on your list. You may even find a set or two to ask Santa for yourself.

We've rounded up some of our favorites below. If you see ones you love, act fast—these limited edition exclusives are known to sell out faster than reindeer fly.

Read

25 Advent Calendars You'll Want—Before They Sell Out!

Sephora Collection Holy Sheet Mask & Self Care Set

A $100 value, this is an amazing, all-in-one mask, cleansing wipes and moisturizing set. Included is over 10 different products for your face, eyes, hands and feet, plus two sets of travel wipes and a full-sized body butter. Create a spa day, any day.

Holiday Beauty
$48 Sephora
Fresh Holiday Hydration Set

An $87 value, this limited-edition set of hydration favorites will help you mask, tone and moisturize your way to gorgeous skin.

Holiday Beauty
$59 Nordstrom $64 Sephora
Too Faced Christmas Cookie House Party

A $353 value, this must-have makeup collection contains a large breakaway palette of 20 multi-finish eyeshadows, a medium breakaway palette of six glitter and matte eye shadows, a small breakaway palette of three face products, a deluxe Better Than Sex Mascara, a deluxe Melted Matte Gingerbread Man, and a deluxe Shadow Insurance 24 Hour Eye Shadow Primer.

Holiday Beauty
$58 Sephora
Ritual of Dao Medium Gift Set

Restore the balance of your body and mind with these relaxing products based on White Lotus and Yi Yi Ren. A $50 value, this beauty gift set includes a foaming shower gel, body cream, body scrub and hand wash.

Holiday Beauty
$35 Ulta
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick Mini Set

A $95 value, this limited-edition collection contains five mini Rouge Pur Couture lipsticks in bestselling shades and an iconic, luxurious formula.

Holiday Beauty
$58 Sephora
To All A Glam Night Set

A $55 value, this gift set allows you to try out 16 beautiful fragrances and includes a $15 gift card to put toward a future fragrance purchase of $40 or more.

Holiday Beauty
$30 Ulta
IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Must-Haves! Brush Set + Luxe Travel Case

Experience how great brushes give you great-looking skin. A $195 value, this limited-edition set includes five essential full-size, ultra-plush makeup brushes for your face and eyes—plus a bonus travel case that carries them in style.

Holiday Beauty Sets
$75 IT Cosmetics
Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker Travel Size Set

This three-piece fragrance set features travel sizes of Jo Malone fragrances—English Pear & Freesia cologne, Blackberry & Bay body and hand wash, and Basil & Neroli body crème—in festive packaging. Jo Malone London scents can be worn solo or layered for truly individual effects.

Holiday Beauty
$48 Nordstrom
Kiehl's Brighten Up & Glow

A $125 value, this brightening gift set includes Kiehl's powerful serum for dark spots and discolorations, customer-favorite cleanser and moisturizer, eye treatment infused with nourishing avocado oil and lightweight hydrating serum.

Holiday Beauty
$99 Sephora
Home for the Holidays 11 Piece Sampler Kit

This top-rated gift set is an affordable way to enjoy bath and body must-haves, including Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub in Moroccan Rose, The Body Shop Wild Argan Oil Body Butter, Soap & Glory Clean On Me, Lanolips 101 Ointment Strawberry Multi-Balm and Daily Concepts Multi-Functional Soap Sponge Charcoal.

Holiday Beauty
$11 Ulta
Too Faced Gingerbread Bronzed & Kissed

A $69 value, this limited edition Gingerbread Tan Bronzer and Peach Kiss Matte Lipstick both smell like a Christmas cookie and come in the most adorable gingerbread man makeup bag.

Holiday Beauty
$39 Sephora
Clarisonic Mia Smart Anti-Aging and Cleansing Skincare Holiday Gift Set

A $309 value, this is the ultimate gift set for a skincare enthusiast. Prep skin with the anti-aging and cleansing Mia Smart skincare device and the Daily Radiance Brush head to effectively cleanse, minimize the appearance of pores and smooth the look skin, and allow your favorite serums and anti-aging products to absorb better. Then use the anti-aging firming massage head to visibly improve 15 signs of aging.

Holiday Beauty
$199 Ulta
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Carnaval Celebration Set

An $89 value, this set is a body-worshipping celebration of Sol de Janeiro's four bestselling Cheirosa '62 favorites, with a full size of the iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.

Holiday Beauty
$59 Sephora
Philosophy Handful of Hope 4 Piece Set

A $40 value, this soothing set features four tropical island-inspired scents. Philosophy's silky, fast-absorbing formula delivers up to 24 hours of moisture with skin-loving ingredients. Hands, cuticles and nails appear more luminous and healthy-looking (and smell incredible).

Holiday Beauty
$30 Ulta
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set

Give the gift of explosive shine with this limited-edition collection of five mini Gloss Bomb shades, featuring bestselling FU$$Y and four brand-new shades, in an ultra-giftable keepsake tin.

Holiday Beauty
$42 Sephora

Shop these beauty and pop culture advent calendars before they sell out!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , 2019 Holiday Gift Guide , Shopping , Beauty , Makeup , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.