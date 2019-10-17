2019 Holiday Beauty Gift Sets You'll Want to Give and Get

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 5:00 AM
The holiday season will be here soon, and you know what that means: So many amazing holiday beauty gifts sets! From fragrance samplers to makeup palettes to skin mask must-haves to travel-size favorites, there's something for every beauty buff on your list. You may even find a set or two to ask Santa for yourself.
We've rounded up some of our favorites below. If you see ones you love, act fast—these limited edition exclusives are known to sell out faster than reindeer fly.
A $100 value, this is an amazing, all-in-one mask, cleansing wipes and moisturizing set. Included is over 10 different products for your face, eyes, hands and feet, plus two sets of travel wipes and a full-sized body butter. Create a spa day, any day.
An $87 value, this limited-edition set of hydration favorites will help you mask, tone and moisturize your way to gorgeous skin.
A $353 value, this must-have makeup collection contains a large breakaway palette of 20 multi-finish eyeshadows, a medium breakaway palette of six glitter and matte eye shadows, a small breakaway palette of three face products, a deluxe Better Than Sex Mascara, a deluxe Melted Matte Gingerbread Man, and a deluxe Shadow Insurance 24 Hour Eye Shadow Primer.
Restore the balance of your body and mind with these relaxing products based on White Lotus and Yi Yi Ren. A $50 value, this beauty gift set includes a foaming shower gel, body cream, body scrub and hand wash.
A $95 value, this limited-edition collection contains five mini Rouge Pur Couture lipsticks in bestselling shades and an iconic, luxurious formula.
A $55 value, this gift set allows you to try out 16 beautiful fragrances and includes a $15 gift card to put toward a future fragrance purchase of $40 or more.
Experience how great brushes give you great-looking skin. A $195 value, this limited-edition set includes five essential full-size, ultra-plush makeup brushes for your face and eyes—plus a bonus travel case that carries them in style.
This three-piece fragrance set features travel sizes of Jo Malone fragrances—English Pear & Freesia cologne, Blackberry & Bay body and hand wash, and Basil & Neroli body crème—in festive packaging. Jo Malone London scents can be worn solo or layered for truly individual effects.
A $125 value, this brightening gift set includes Kiehl's powerful serum for dark spots and discolorations, customer-favorite cleanser and moisturizer, eye treatment infused with nourishing avocado oil and lightweight hydrating serum.
This top-rated gift set is an affordable way to enjoy bath and body must-haves, including Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub in Moroccan Rose, The Body Shop Wild Argan Oil Body Butter, Soap & Glory Clean On Me, Lanolips 101 Ointment Strawberry Multi-Balm and Daily Concepts Multi-Functional Soap Sponge Charcoal.
A $69 value, this limited edition Gingerbread Tan Bronzer and Peach Kiss Matte Lipstick both smell like a Christmas cookie and come in the most adorable gingerbread man makeup bag.
A $309 value, this is the ultimate gift set for a skincare enthusiast. Prep skin with the anti-aging and cleansing Mia Smart skincare device and the Daily Radiance Brush head to effectively cleanse, minimize the appearance of pores and smooth the look skin, and allow your favorite serums and anti-aging products to absorb better. Then use the anti-aging firming massage head to visibly improve 15 signs of aging.
An $89 value, this set is a body-worshipping celebration of Sol de Janeiro's four bestselling Cheirosa '62 favorites, with a full size of the iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.
A $40 value, this soothing set features four tropical island-inspired scents. Philosophy's silky, fast-absorbing formula delivers up to 24 hours of moisture with skin-loving ingredients. Hands, cuticles and nails appear more luminous and healthy-looking (and smell incredible).
Give the gift of explosive shine with this limited-edition collection of five mini Gloss Bomb shades, featuring bestselling FU$$Y and four brand-new shades, in an ultra-giftable keepsake tin.
