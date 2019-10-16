Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Cory Wharton's Baby News

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 3:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cory Wharton, Cheyenne Floyd

Barry King/FilmMagic. Courtesy of MTV.

One big, happy family! 

Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton announced that his girlfriend model Taylor Selfridge is pregnant with their first child together. The couple initially met during season one of Ex on the Beach, but Cory is no stranger to reality TV. He shares a child with Cheyenne Ford who he starred on Teen Mom with. The two share 2-year-old daughter Ryder Wharton

From the looks of her Instagram account, Cheyenne couldn't be happier for her ex. The Teen Mom star shared the news on her Instagram story with nothing but congratulations for Cory. "Congratulations. Babies are a blessing," she shared. "Can't believe Ryder is going to be a big sister." 

In a second part of her story, she also included a link to a story to learn more about the couples road to baby. Turns out, Cheyenne had some advance notice of the exciting baby news and was overjoyed for Cory. 

Watch

Teen Mom's Catelynn & Tyler Defend Being Late for Carly Visit

"I went over to Cheyenne's house and I was dropping Ryder off and I just said, ‘Hey, so Ryder's going to be a sister!' There's no easy way to tell somebody that," Cory confirmed to US Weekly. "I just had to drop the bomb. So I told her, and her sister was there. They were just asking me all the questions, like, ‘Are you OK?' ‘How's Taylor doing?' ‘Does she need a doctor?' They really were supportive from day one."

Congratulations on your little bundle of joy! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ , Pregnancies , Babies , Love And Sex , Couples , Reality TV , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.