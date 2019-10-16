Bella Hadid Is the World's Most Beautiful Woman and This Science Equation Proves It

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 2:47 PM

Bella Hadid, Savage x Fenty show

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Science says supermodel Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world. 

What exactly does science have to do with this, you ask? 

According to the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old model has been "declared the most beautiful woman in the world" with the use of the scientific equation, titled the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

Hadid was found to be 94.35 percent "accurate" to the said equation, which measures physical perfection. 

"Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection," Daily Mail writes. 

While this equation to measure beauty sounds pretty old-fashioned, it's interesting to learn how it originated and why it's still being used today. 

Originated during the European Renaissance, the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi is said to have been used by artists and architects to help during the creation of their masterpieces.

Since then, the mathematical equation has been used to determine what makes someone beautiful. 

While Hadid is at the top of the list, Beyoncé comes in at a close second with a Golden Ratio score of 92.44 percent followed by actress Amber Heard with a score of 91.85 percent and "Thank U Next" singer Ariana Grande with a score of 91.81 percent. 

According to the publication, the list was compiled by using computerized mapping techniques by Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Julian De Silva, who uses this technology in his work. 

"Bella Hadid was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection," said the facial cosmetic surgeon who runs the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London. 

In regards to Beyoncé, the cosmetic surgeon said she "ran a close second, scoring the highest marks for the shape of her face (99.6 percent) and getting very high scores for her eyes, brow area and lips." 

The list of the ten most beautiful women in the world, according to their Golden Ratio scores, also include Taylor Swift (91.64%), Kate Moss (91.05 percent), Scarlett Johansson (90.91 percent), Natalie Portman (90.51 percent), Katy Perry (90.08 percent) and Cara Delevingne (89.99 percent).

