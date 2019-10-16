16 Harry Potter Items to Add Magic to Your Halloween

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Something wicked this way comes! The big frightful night is right around the corner and when we aren't contemplating Halloween costumes, we're decking out our homes, haunted style. Looking for new and inventive ways to transform your casa de doom into something truly spooktacular? Why not make it a dementor's dream with some seriously sinister Harry Potter items?

These aren't your typical Gryffindor quidditch robes either, wizard pals. We're talking fashion, makeup, and home items that would totally be sold at Knockturn Alley! Maybe the iconic Mirror of Erised with spiderwebs is calling your witchy card. Or maybe you want to redress that guest room with a Deathly Hallows throw set.

Either way, we've got 16 items to channel your inner bad wizard vibes and sprinkle dark magic delight all over your home!