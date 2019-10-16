16 Harry Potter Items to Add Magic to Your Halloween

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 2:20 PM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Something wicked this way comes! The big frightful night is right around the corner and when we aren't contemplating Halloween costumes, we're decking out our homes, haunted style. Looking for new and inventive ways to transform your casa de doom into something truly spooktacular? Why not make it a dementor's dream with some seriously sinister Harry Potter items?

These aren't your typical Gryffindor quidditch robes either, wizard pals. We're talking fashion, makeup, and home items that would totally be sold at Knockturn Alley! Maybe the iconic Mirror of Erised with spiderwebs is calling your witchy card. Or maybe you want to redress that guest room with a Deathly Hallows throw set.

Either way, we've got 16 items to channel your inner bad wizard vibes and sprinkle dark magic delight all over your home!

Harry Potter Slytherin House Robe Costume

Represent your Hogwarts house of resourcefulness and cunning this Halloween with the Slytherin house robe. Add an emerald nail polish to truly take it to the dark side. 

Harry Potter Halloween
$40
$32 Hot Topic
Vans x Harry Potter Sneakers

Put your dark mark forward in these Slytherin leather high tops from Vans. 

Harry Potter Halloween
$132 Yoox
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Bedding Set

Keep it cozy in the dungeons with this all over Dealthy Hallows print bedding set.

Harry Potter Halloween
$150
$105 Kohl's
Harry Potter Erised Mirror Gold

Seek life's mysteries through the eye of the Mirror of Erised! We recommend draping spiderwebs all over to get that haunted vibe!

Harry Potter Halloween
$30
$25 Target
Harry Potter Glasses Ring Wrap

Protect yourself from the Dark Arts with this timeless HP glasses ring in 14KT gold. Also available in sterling silver. 

Harry Potter Halloween
$28 Alex and Ani
Harry Potter Cauldron Ceramic Halloween Mug

Double, double, toil and trouble! Brew up all your spooky concoctions in this ceramic cauldron.

Harry Potter Halloween
$10 Target
Harry Potter Back To Hogwarts Tote Bag

Showcase your HP fandom in style with this back-to-wizard-school tote!

Harry Potter Halloween
$69
$52 Kohl's
Wizardry and Witchcraft Eyeshadow Storybook Palette

Channel your inner witch with this hardcover case eyeshadow palette set with a dozen highly pigmented matte, metallic and pearl eyeshadows.

Harry Potter Halloween
$54 Ulta
Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Adjustable Necklace

Wear this Deathly Hallows charm bracelet as a sign of your knowledge in the arts of witchcraft and wizardry. Also available in gold.

Harry Potter Halloween
$78
$39 Alex and Ani
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Book Cover Sweatshirt

Accio comfort! This spellbinding sweatshirt will keep every Potterhead warm and cozy this autumnal season.

Harry Potter Halloween
$40
$21 Hot Topic
Harry Potter Nimbus Two Thousand Broom Halloween Costume Accessory

Whether you fly around your living room or place it amongst your pumpkin decor, this broomstick is Quidditch captain approved!

Harry Potter Halloween
$20
$15 Target
Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Lamp

Illuminate any dark room in your haunted house with this stylsih and cool-factor lamp.

Harry Potter Halloween
$25 Target
Harry Potter 5lbs Weighted Blanket

Cuddle up with your favorite castle ghosts in this HP weighted blanket.

Harry Potter Halloween
$40 Target
Harry Potter Slytherin Girls Cardigan

You'll get detention in the dungeons with this classy Slytherin cardigan.

Harry Potter Halloween
$49
$36 Hot Topic
Harry Potter Pensieve Memory Set

Slip into spooky yesteryear with this pensieve memory set.

Harry Potter Halloween
$35
$26 Walmart
Flameless Yellow Flickering Led Taper Candles

Bring the Great Hall home with this floating flameless yellow flickering taper candles! 

Harry Potter Halloween
$14 Amazon

Check out couples' costumes and find out the best places to buy Halloween candy in bulk on Today.

