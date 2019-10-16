Riverdale Season 4's New Mystery Revealed—Guess Who's Missing

It's the first day of senior year at Riverdale High School, and things are totally normal on Riverdale, right? Wrong.

The second installment of Riverdale season four jumped a couple of months forward in time with Jughead telling viewers how Archie grieved for his father surrounded by his close pals. And that wasn't the only time jump. More on that later.

In the present, Jughead got an offer from Mr. Chipping to attend the prestigious Stonewall Prep after his essay caught the teacher's eye. After visiting the school, and many conflicted feelings, Betty encouraged Jughead to attend and he agreed. Turns out Jughead isn't the only Jones to attend, his grandfather previously went to Stonewall—but didn't last long there.