Christina Anstead Gives Honest Look at Her Life as the Mother of a Newborn

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 12:30 PM
Christina Anstead is getting real about motherhood.
The Flip or Flop star shared a candid post with her Instagram followers on Wednesday and opened up about her hectic morning with her 9-year-old daughter Taylor Reese El Moussa and her 1-month-old son Hudson London Anstead.
"I was dropping Tay off at school this morning with a screaming Hudson in the car (and I looked like a hot mess which is the norm the past 6 weeks) when she said something that really hit home," she wrote. "She said, ‘Mom, do paparazzi still follow you around?' And I said, 'No, not lately. Why?' She said, ‘Well what if they got a photo of you looking like THAT?' I'm like, ‘I wouldn't care, that's the least of my worries. This is how I look and I'm still out and about, this is how new moms look.'"
Anstead said her daughter then "pondered" the response. After a while, the little one said she wants to have three kids one day and to have Anstead move in with her so she can babysit.
"Well glad these past six weeks haven't scared her off from babies lol," the HGTV star added.
The Christina on the Coast celeb then opened up about life with her newest family member.
"Newborn life is hard," she wrote. "It's not all Instagram filters of perfection that people put out there. F that. That's so misleading for new moms."
She also explained why she hasn't been posting online as much, noting that her "hands are fully—literally."
"Huds is definitely a tough baby," she added. "He will sometimes cry for hours straight. We have had trouble with sucking (checked for tongue tie / lip tie) those were fine. "Cut out dairy, tried colic calm, he doesn't spit up so prob not reflex. What works is him tightly double swaddled in a dark cool room with very loud white noise."
Furthermore, she opened up about trying to balance it all.
"Hudson's choice of spending his time is very unrealistic when we have a crazy 4-year-old running around who definitely needs attention, as well as a 9 year old girl who one-on-one time is her love language," she continued, referencing Taylor and her son Brayden El Moussa. "I say this with mad props to all stay at home moms / moms with more than 2 kids. Being outnumbered is no joke. I go back to work in two weeks so it's about to get even more crazy around here."
Near the end of her post, she reminded her followers that life isn't always as picture-perfect as it may appear.
"I'm lucky because one of my best friends, Shannon @pinkdustcosmetics , is a new mom too and she does my hair and makeup at home before work and we get to have a one hour therapy/vent session, and I know this is a luxury," she wrote. "So when you see me looking decent on tv know that I probably had a freaking crazy morning and it is what it is. I'm lucky because I do love my job and I'm excited to start some new episodes of #christinaonthecoast Sorry for the long post- Wish us all luck. It takes a village lol."
Anstead welcomed Hudson with her Ant Anstead in September 2019. Her hubby, who she wed in December 2018, also has two kids from a previous marriage. Amelie and Archie.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?