Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell's Esthetician Shani Darden Shares Her 6 Skincare Must-Haves

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 4:00 AM
Ever wondered how Shay Mitchell and Jessica Alba keep their skin glowing and picture perfect? Considered the secret behind Hollywood's most flawless faces, esthetician Shani Darden is to thank. The celebrity skin expert sets herself apart with her simple, yet effective solutions to beauty, health and wellness.
A quick stroll through her Instagram reveals her true calling card: Her ability to treat a wide range of skin care conditions—ranging from acne, rosacea, pigmentation, sun damage and aging skin—while enhancing existing looks. From everyday sunscreen to her own branded cleansing serum, we sat down with Darden to reveal six of her must-have skin care essentials to reform, tone and reenergize your face.
Here are her six picks.
"Retinol Reform is an amazing treatment product that will boost collagen in the skin, minimize fine lines and wrinkles, reduce hyperpigmentation, and it can even help with acne. Lactic Acid lightly exfoliates for immediate brightening and niacinamide helps to even out skin tone. It's a must have treatment product to address multiple concerns!"
"A gentle yet effective cleanser is a staple for any skincare routine. This one will thoroughly cleanse the skin without stripping it. Oat bran extract helps to repair the skin's barrier and prevent moisture loss, and Olive and Chicory Leaf Extract will help to calm inflammation."
"iS Clinical's Pro-Heal Serum is an antioxidant serum with vitamins C, E, & A to protect the skin from environmental stressors and soothe the skin. This is one of my favorites to brighten and protect skin to keep it youthful and glowing!"
"LED light therapy is my favorite treatment for aging in reverse! LED light boosts collagen in the skin and increases circulation to give the skin an amazing glow. I use my Deesse Mask every single day to get all of the benefits."
"I love a hyaluronic acid serum to deeply hydrate the skin. Dr. Nigma's Serum No 1 has marine peptides and plant stem cells to plump up the skin and minimize fine lines."
"Everyday Sunscreen is lightly hydrating and doubles as your daily moisturizer while also keeping your skin protected! Sunscreen is the most important thing you can do for your skin to keep it healthy."
