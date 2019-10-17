Nia Jax Criticizes Ronda Rousey's "Disrespectful" Performance on Total Divas

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 8:00 AM

What's going on with Nia Jax?

"She's been kind of like, on a mean streak lately," remarks Nattie Neidhart in this clip from Tuesday's new Total Divas, which sees the athlete comforting friend and fellow WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey after a tiff with Nia backstage. Continuing, she says their colleague's newfound disposition is out of character and notes that Jax isn't "being as supportive as she used to be."

And while Nia herself would probably argue about phrasing, fans who've been keeping up with Total Divas' current season know Nattie's comments about the RAW superstar don't come out of nowhere. First, she had words with Carmella (on more than one occasion). Then, she briefly got into it with Nattie, denouncing her pal's pitch to be included in WWE's first-ever Women's Tag Team Championship.

In the new clip, Nia sparks dispute with Ronda over the latter's recent Monday Night Raw appearance, which she calls "disrespectful" upon approaching Rowsey after the show.

Nia Jax Doesn't Have Any Respect For Fearful Carmella

We'll have to wait until Tuesday to watch the appearance for ourselves. But whatever she said, it's clear Ronda doesn't think it warrants this level of upset from a co-worker. "Nia comes at me and she's all heated and mad. But I'm not here to be liked, I'm here to entertain," shrugs the former UFC champion. "And I really don't think I deserved to have anybody come at me like that."

Though Rowsey defends herself briefly against Jax's critique in the moment, claiming she "didn't mean any disrespect," Nia is obviously hurt and doesn't want to hear it.

"That's cool, because I feel like a real piece of s--t  right now," she shoots back before walking away. It sounds like there's a lot more to this story than what we're seeing right now.

Watch the confrontation unfold in the clip above.

