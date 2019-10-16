Blake Lively Shares Her Amazon Baby Registry: See Her Must-Haves for New Parents

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Blake Lively unveiled her Amazon Baby Registry today. If you ever wondered what the advocate, actress, and Ryan Reynolds other half's essentials for expected parents are, look no further! Inspired by her own experience in motherhood, the glowing mom made a one-stop shop sharing tasteful eco-friendly items ranging from diapers, bathing, and even, before-bedtime-reading.

Blake shared: "I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent. What they don't tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid I do learn more. Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their "must haves" with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks. Good luck! You're gonna' need it."

Like Lauren Conrad's Amazon Baby Registry, Blake Lively's colorful wish list includes products for feeding, nursing, and snacks for moms (because, duh). Blake's top picks include diapers from Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, UPPAbaby car seat, and Mudpuppy's Little Feminist book collection.

See our eight favorites from Blake Lively's list below.