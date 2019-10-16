Why Stassi Schroeder Is Hooking Up With Beau Clark Less After Their Engagement

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 10:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark

Instagram

Stassi Schroeder is SURving up some realness.

Less than three months after getting engaged to Beau Clark, the Vanderpump Rules star is opening up about how her life has changed since she received a special ring.

"We hook up a lot less because we're so busy," she confessed on her Straight Up with Stassi podcast. "I realize that we're so busy working together because we're doing the podcast tour and planning a wedding and just then in between, still filming Vanderpump Rules and having shoots and things we need to do that I'm like, ‘Oh my god. Like, we barely hook up. I'm so sorry.' That's the negative that's come from it."

Stassi continued, "The positive is I feel like there's just an extra layer of safety." Awww!

Watch

Stassi Schroeder Is Engaged: All the Details

Back in July, the Bravo star accepted a proposal from her boyfriend inside the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. While Stassi admitted during her podcast that she would like to have a cemetery wedding, "Beau said no so he gave me that as a proposal gift."

Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Instagram

And for those wondering if wedding planning is underway, we may have some answers.

In her latest podcast with guest Lo French, the New York Times best-selling author revealed that she is taking this opportunity to "cut the fat out of my life."

"I'm sorry but this day isn't about anyone else but me and Beau and if someone questions why they aren't invited to something, I'm just sorry. It is what it is," she explained. "I'm really going to have the thickest skin because I'm not going to be at any of my wedding events feeling uncomfortable with someone or feeling any sort of tension. I don't want any of that."

Stassi continued, "If I haven't gone to lunch with you or you haven't been a part of my life in a serious way for the last six months or a year, you kind of don't deserve a part of the biggest moment. Sorry. Sometimes you just have to say tough s--t. It also helps that Beau and I are paying for it ourselves so we're not going to have our family members try and be all up in our business."

And while friendship dynamics may be changing, Stassi is choosing to focus on all the positive in her life especially Beau.

"Yes, I'm 100% that bride who can't stop posting," she recently shared on Instagram with photos from her engagement shoot. And that's why we love you Stassi!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ , Vanderpump Rules , Reality TV , Couples , Engagements , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.