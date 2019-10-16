Why Stassi Schroeder Is Hooking Up With Beau Clark Less After Their Engagement

Stassi Schroeder is SURving up some realness.

Less than three months after getting engaged to Beau Clark, the Vanderpump Rules star is opening up about how her life has changed since she received a special ring.

"We hook up a lot less because we're so busy," she confessed on her Straight Up with Stassi podcast. "I realize that we're so busy working together because we're doing the podcast tour and planning a wedding and just then in between, still filming Vanderpump Rules and having shoots and things we need to do that I'm like, ‘Oh my god. Like, we barely hook up. I'm so sorry.' That's the negative that's come from it."

Stassi continued, "The positive is I feel like there's just an extra layer of safety." Awww!