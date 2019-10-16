This Is Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's Riskiest Photo Yet

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are steaming up social media!

The "We Can't Stop" singer and the "Surfboard" star are clearly not shy when it comes to sharing intimate photos. On Wednesday, Cyrus and Simpson took to Instagram to show off their new tattoos. In one photo, Cyrus, who got a bleeding heart inked on her tricep, can be seen with her hand in Simpson's pants as they pose for a mirror selfie.

"Need. Oxygen. Can't. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship," Cyrus commented on the post, adding a series of ship emojis.

Cyrus and Simpson have been spending a lot of time together following her splits from Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth. The artists first sparked romance rumors in early October when they were spotted kissing while out together in Los Angeles. Since that time, Cyrus and Simpson have been inseparable, posting a series of loved-up pictures together on social media in recent weeks.