Why Kourtney Kardashian Isn't Worrying About "Partying or Guys" on Turks & Caicos Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian knows what she wants. And it doesn't involve attending any late-night shindigs at random men's island homes during what's supposed to be her restorative birthday vacation.

"I just feel like I'm in a different place where I just don't feel like I need that," the 40-year-old Poosh founder tells friend Larsa Pippen in this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I'm content hanging out with my friends."

How did we get here? The women's conversation—which takes place beneath a beachfront cabana in Turks and Caicos, while Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq look on from nearby—sounds like the end to a longer disagreement, ostensibly catalyzed by their diverging ideas about evening plans.

"My energy isn't going towards partying or guys," Kourtney explains. "I'd rather hang out at the house and be silly and you know dance and whatever instead…I just don't feel like I need anyone else to hang out with."