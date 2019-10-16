How YouTuber Liza Koshy Learned to Ignore Internet Pressures and Be Her True Self

Liza Koshy is a social media star—and she has the stats to prove it.

The YouTuber has 2.8 million Twitter followers, 17.9 million Instagram followers and more than 25 million subscribers across her two YouTube channels. She even received an E! People's Choice Awards nomination in The Social Star of 2019 category.

However, her internet fame didn't happen overnight. According to Cosmopolitan, Koshy started posting six-second videos to Vine in 2013 and moved on to sharing longer clips on YouTube in 2015. From documenting her dollar store finds to recording her drives around town, the celeb shared several silly shenanigans with her followers. 2015 was also the year Koshy started dating fellow YouTuber David Dobrik—and fans couldn't get enough of their cute couple clips.

As the years went on, her influence grew. Koshy interviewed Barack Obama in 2016 and started to create characters, including Jet Packinski. As her star continued to rise, it seemed like Koshy had it all. But what fans didn't see was her internal struggle with confidence and anxiety.

"I was scared to be myself," Koshy told Cosmopolitan, "so I created a character so I could portray that confidence."