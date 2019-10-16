Look Back on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Cutest Family Moments

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 9:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's son is quite the comedian!

The 38-year-old singer and 37-year-old actress are parents to 4 and 1/2-year-old Silas Timberlake. The notoriously private couple rarely shares photos of him on social media. On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Biel opened up about their son and his personality.

"Now he is telling the joke and gets the joke, which is terrifying," the actress said. "He was...doing a bit about, 'I don't like waffles anymore. I don't like waffles.' and Justin goes, 'What? What do you mean, you don't like waffles? Are you insane?' and we were in St. Louis, and that's what he said. Justin goes, 'Are you insane?' He goes, 'I'm in St. Louis.' That's a good joke. I'm stealing that joke. It was really impressive."

"So he's doing stuff like that, he's building LEGOs, he loves LEGOs, swimming," Biel added.

When asked if Silas sings, Biel said, 'Yeah. He does [have rhythm]. He has his own kind of rhythm."

"So not really, you're saying," Ellen DeGeneres joked.

"Maybe not," Biel said.

Photos

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Romance Rewind

In addition to mostly keeping Silas off their social media pages, Timberlake and Biel are also rarely photographed with their son in public. But every once in a while, fans get to see them with their son, and the photos are just adorable.

Earlier this year, the three were spotted playing golf in Switzerland. They were also photographed celebrating outside on the Fourth of July and Mother's Day.

See photos of Timberlake and Biel's cutest family moments with son Silas:

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

MEGA

Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appear on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

MEGA

Golfing Buddies

Justin and son Silas appear on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Son, Silas, Fourth of July 2019

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrate Fourth of July 2019.

Article continues below

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Son, Silas, Mother's Day 2019

Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Mother's Day 2019

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrate the holiday in 2019.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Justin Timberlake, Silas

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Winning

Who knows if Justin Timberlake actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament. Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Article continues below

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Parents Day

Instagram

Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

Instagram

A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin Timberlake shared with his social media followers. We can't help but agree. 

Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake, Justin Timberlake, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin Timberlake shared with his Instagram followers from New York City. 

Article continues below

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

Instagram

Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

Instagram

Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" Jessica Biel shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Justin Timberlake, Silas

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin Timberlake is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Justin Timberlake , Jessica Biel , Family , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , VG , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.