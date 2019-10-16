Meghan King Edmonds's Return to The Real Housewives of Orange County Was Unintentionally Hilarious

Meghan King Edmonds returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Shannon Storms Beador's big birthday bash and she inadvertently provided one of the show's funniest scenes in years.

After taking a train down to San Diego (it was a joke referring to Vicki Gunvalson helping spread a rumor that Kelly Dodd participated in a sex train), Meghan found herself smack in the middle of the drama between one-time besties Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter. The two fulltime cast members joined the show in season 13 and started season 14 with a pretty strong friendship. That began to dissolve as viewers have seen, most recently with Gina being upset that Emily tried to set her up on a date with not-so single relative of husband Shane.