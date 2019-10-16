Jameela Jamil and Sara Sampaio Fiercely Spar on Twitter Over the Modeling Industry

"You didn't say all models, sure, but you still chose to attack girls just so you can celebrate others," Sampaio retorted. "Eating disorders, drugs and cocaine use aren't a exclusive problem of models, it's a huge problem is society as a whole. And when you talk like you know for sure majority of...Have eating disorders and drug problems, when that's not the case. And about modeling I can for sure talk with more certainty than you. Sure that happens but it's for sure not a vast majority. The point of my tweet though, wasn't that one! And you know!...It's very simple to celebrate someone without having do drag other people. And make general negative assumptions about a whole group of people. most of these girls are teenagers! And they don't deserved to be constantly put in a negative box like you just did."

She added, "I can say for a fact, while some girls unfortunately might do drugs the majority actually doesn't!" When a reader tried to clarify that Jamil was taking issue with industry standards rather than the models themselves, Sampaio reiterated, "All I point out was that she didn't need to bring other people down to celebrate others!...My point is she felt the need of using derogative words towards the runway models she doesn't like just to celebrate the runway models she likes And it was unecessary... I see people constantly doing that. And it's not the way to do it."

The model also took issue with the "bubble" comment, countering with, "You don't know me, to say I Don't know how to see out of my bubble! So let's start there. I also know more about my industry than you. And I also know how much harm this generalization does to a lot of girls that are actually healthy and normally been skinny all their lives."