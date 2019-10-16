Noah Centineo Has Shaved His Head And The Internet Is In Shock

by kelli boyle | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 6:16 AM

Noah Centineo, Shaved Head 2019

Woah, woah, woah. Peter Kavinsky got a buzz cut.

Noah Centineo has made another big hair change! The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star debuted a new 'do on Tuesday evening, flaunting his newly shaved head on his Instagram Story. "I'm right here," he captioned the selfie, which showed off his notorious big grin and coffee cup. (It seems, he was responding to Alexis Ren's post asking, "Where's maaaahhh babyyyy.")

Hours later, he returned to social media with a video of clean cut hair. In the quick video, he poses shirtless before panning the camera over to his cat, who is drinking water out of the faucet.

Still, the 23-year-old's transformation has fans wondering where the boy they loved before went. "NOAH CENTINEO UPDATE I THINK HE SHAVED HIS HEAD IM," one fan tweeted. Added another,
"Noah Centineo shaved his head and I dunno how to feel right now."

Noah Centineo's Must-See Dirty Dancing Battle

Others, however, celebrated the fact that he had shaved off his newly-dyed blonde facial hair.  "Yoooo he really shaved his head omfg," another fan said. "At least the bleached beard is gone."

Alas, the reasoning behind these sudden hair changes remain a mystery. But long or short (blonde or brunette), he'll always be the internet's boyfriend!

