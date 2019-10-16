Miley Cyrus Gets a Bleeding Heart Tattoo Amid Cody Simpson Romance

by emily belfiore | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 6:15 AM

Miley Cyrus, Tattoo

Another day, another tattoo for Miley Cyrus.

The singer revealed on Tuesday night that she got new ink, sharing the look with her Instagram followers. In a mirror selfie, the "Slide Away" singer, clad in a black tank top, showed off the heart with a dagger stabbed though it. A banner across reads, "ROCK N ROLL HEART."

"Rock N Roll Heart Forever," she captioned the shot. The 26-year-old got the edgy tat on her right tricep, placed near her other tiny tattoos, which include a crossed arrow and "OKIE."

Cyrus' love life has been making headlines for months, so perhaps the ink is a nod to her latest romance with Cody Simpson After all, several tattoos of her tattoos have been inspired by her past relationships. In fact, over the summer, she got a tattoo of a Venetian sculpture following her Italian vacation with Kaitlynn Carter. And, of course, she has a Vegemite piece that she dedicated to her ex Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Go From 0 to 1000 Real Quick

Could this bleeding heart be for Simpson?

The duo sparked romance rumors earlier this month when they were spotted packing on the PDA and have been posting some steamy selfies since confirming they were an item.

"Cody is focused on his music and living a healthy lifestyle and she really likes that," a source told E! News. "It feels good for Miley to be surrounded by his positive energy. They play music together and hang out in the studio. He wrote a song about her and she loves it. They have gotten a lot of attention teasing it to the fans and they are having fun with it."

