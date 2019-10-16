Proof Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s Son Silas Is the Funniest in the Family

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's son Silas is bringing the funny back to his family.

Though just 4 years old, the tot has already proved he's inherited some serious comedic chops, the actress confessed on Wednesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "He's telling the joke and gets the joke," the Limetown star told host Ellen DeGeneres. "Which is terrifying."

Take, for example, when the family headed to St. Louis to support the "Man of the Woods" singer on his recent tour. There, Silas "was doing a bit about ‘I don't like waffles anymore. I don't like waffles,' Jessica recalled. "And Justin goes, ‘What? What do you mean you don't like waffles? Are you insane."

Not exactly. "He goes, ‘I'm in St. Louis,'" she said of her son's response. "That's a good joke! I'm stealing that joke. That was really impressive." Dare we say we're laughing so hard we're crying a river?