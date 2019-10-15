Felicity Huffman Behind Bars: What She Can Expect From Her 14 Days in Prison

And much like Orange Is the New Black, she's expected to be present and standing during "Call Outs" or counts at 10 a.m., 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., except for 12 a.m., 2:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. when guards simply check to make sure inmates are in bed.

When the 56-year-old isn't cleaning, eating or participating in call outs the star will also be able to visit the library, participate in sport or exercise programs and even work on hobbies like needlepoint, crochet, knitting and painting in the arts and crafts room. Plus, she can catch up on what's going on in Hollywood by watching TV—that is until 8:45 p.m. during the weekdays and 10:45 p.m. on the weekends.

At the end of her two-week sentence the actress will return to the outside world where she will still be under supervised release. The American Crime star will also have to complete 250 hours of community service and is required to pay a $30,000 fine, which she said she "look[s] forward to doing" when she spoke at her sentencing.

Meanwhile, Lori Loughlinawaits trial for her alleged participation in the college admission scandal.