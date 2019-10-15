Austin McBroom of YouTube's ''Ace Family'' Slams Rape Allegation

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic
Austin McBroom is speaking out against claims that he raped a young woman.
In a statement from Tuesday, the YouTuber, who is better known for his videos under the username The Ace Family, addressed claims of rape. "If you have not heard, I have recently been a victim of extortion defamation and slander," the father-of-two explains on Twitter. "I knew this was a cold world but never did I foresee something this disturbing upon me."
He adds, "Thank you to all my Ace Family members for all of your concerns and thank you to those who know my character and my heart. I don't wish this upon anyone and I can only hope that those responsible for this learn from their mistakes and become better people. My family and I dealing with this matter privately and taking legal action. Bullying, extortion, slander and defamation of character is something I will not stand for and I can promise that justice will be served."
His statements stem from a video released on Monday, in which beauty vlogger Cole Carrigan detailed how the Ace Family patriarch allegedly raped a young woman.
In the video, Carrigan told his followers that in June, a good friend of his claimed that Austin had raped her in a Miami hotel. He also revealed that Austin allegedly tried to force himself on a second unidentified woman.
Cole claimed that he had to film the video on his friend's behalf because the woman allegedly signed non-disclosure agreements.
To add to the drama, the vlogger claimed that a gossip vlogger named Keem was paid $500,000 by the Ace Family in order to keep the story silent. On Twitter, Keem said, "Dude asked me how much did the AceFamily paid to not make the vid, I said $500k sarcastically. Now he said making a expose vid. Truth is the woman I planned on interviewing went MIA."
The second girl who was allegedly involved in the incident has since spoken out to deny Cole's claims in a since-deleted Instagram post. "I feel like this video was made for the wrong reasons, and this wasn't Cole's story to tell. Cole even texted me saying we could potentially get $100,000 from this, following the claim that Drama Alert was payed off $500k," she alleged in screenshots shared by Austin. "I wasn't aware Amanda or Cole were in contact with drama alert to anonymously run our story."
She added, "I wanted to say that Austin McBroom is not to blame in the situation, and did not rape me or anyone. I'm currently handing this situation in my own way."
E! News has not been able to independently verify the woman's statement.
Austin and his wife, Catherine Paiz, found fame on YouTube with their two daughters, Elleand Alaia, by posting videos of their day-to-day life. They have over 17 million subscribers who view their videos every week.
