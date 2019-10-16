20 Surprising Secrets About The Amanda Show Revealed

Nickelodeon

3. Because of her work on All That, Drake was a bit star-struck when he first met Amanda, telling CBS, "I was a huge fan of Amanda...she was a huge star to me. I loved All That and I was already an admirer of her talent. Everything came so naturally to her. There was never a time when she was really off her game. Everything was so effortless."

4. However, there was one cast member Drake admitted to not being fond of at first: Josh Peck, as he revealed on the Speech Bubble podcast, "the time we met, we did not click at all. We didn't click." So when Drake say Josh was joining the cast, his reaction was less than enthusiastic. "I'm like, whoa, I'm the only guy in the cast...'No, not Josh Peck!' But the two quickly bonded over their love of classic comedies and comedians and became best friends.

5. To help introduce the new spinoff, All That cast members Josh Server and Kenan Thompson made an appearance in the premiere episode, delivering flowers and a pizza to Amanda to wish her luck.