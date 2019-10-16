Channel Your Inner Ice Queen With These 10 Looks from PrettyLittleThing's Newest Collection

by Alanna Onanian | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 9:16 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

Ready to add the ultimate winter warmers to your wardrobe?

Serve up that off-duty supermodel attitude and layer up in must-have pieces, from statement maxi puffer jackets to all-in-one loungewear, PrettyLittleThing have got the goods to keep you looking fresh all winter long.

Channel those après-ski vibes with oversized shades, fluffy fleeces and cosy boots. They've got all the game-changing styles you need to be seen in this season.

Winter never looked so good.

PLT Snow

BLACK RIB POPPER DETAIL LONG SLEEVE JUMPSUIT

BUY NOW: BLACK RIB POPPER DETAIL LONG SLEEVE JUMPSUIT, £20.00

PLT Snow

FOREST GREEN OVERSIZED BOYFRIEND PUFFER

BUY NOW: FOREST GREEN OVERSIZED BOYFRIEND PUFFER, £45.00

PLT Snow

PLUS ASH GREY CASUAL JOGGER

BUY NOW: PLUS ASH GREY CASUAL JOGGER, £20.00

 

PLT Snow

GREY REFLECTIVE PUFFER JACKET

BUY NOW: GREY REFLECTIVE PUFFER JACKET, £40.00

 

PLT Snow

BLACK QUILTED JOGGER

BUY NOW: BLACK QUILTED JOGGER, £20.00

 

PLT Snow

TAN BABYGIRL SLOGAN FAUX FUR BUCKET HAT

BUY NOW: TAN BABYGIRL SLOGAN FAUX FUR BUCKET HAT, £15.00

 

PLT Snow

PRETTYLITTLETHING CREAM WITH GREY FRONT HEADBAND

BUY NOW: PRETTYLITTLETHING CREAM WITH GREY FRONT HEADBAND, £6.00

PLT Snow

PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK SLOGAN SCARF

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK SLOGAN SCARF, £12.00

PLT Snow

PLUS GREY MARL JERSEY V NECK T SHIRT BODYSUIT

BUY NOW: PLUS GREY MARL JERSEY V NECK T SHIRT BODYSUIT, £8.00

PLT Snow

WHITE CONE HEEL THIGH HIGH BOOT

BUY NOW: WHITE CONE HEEL THIGH HIGH BOOT, £60.00

To shop these looks and more head to PrettyLittleThing.com!

