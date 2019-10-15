Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Her and Evan Spiegel's Second Child

Oh, baby!

Miranda Kerr has given birth to her and husband and Snapchat CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel's second child, a baby boy, and her third overall.

"We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone's kind words and wishes during this special time," the couple shared with People. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family."

The 36-year-old former Victoria's Secret model announced her latest pregnancy in March. She did not publicly announce the sex of the child before giving birth.

"We already know. But we're not telling everyone," Kerr told Maire Claire Australia in July. "My husband is 'Mr. Private' so I have to respect that."

Kerr and Spiegel, who is 29 and has been married to the model for two years, are also parents to son Hart Spiegel, 1. Kerr and ex-husband Orlando Bloom share an 8-year-old son, Flynn Christopher.