Ronan Farrow Is Engaged to Pod Save America Host Jon Lovett

Ronan Farrow is an engaged man.

Amid the release of his highly anticipated and headline-making book, Catch and Kill, the investigative journalist has also unveiled a bit of personal news. He and Jon Lovett are engaged, E! News has learned. Farrow shared the story of his proposal in the book, explaining that he had used a draft to creatively pop the question.

"Later, when I decided some of that reporting would make its way into a book, I'd send him a draft, and put in a question, right on this page: 'Marriage?'" Farrow wrote in the book. "On the moon or even here on earth. He read the draft, and found the proposal here, and said, 'Sure.'"

As the author noted earlier in the book, they had joked about getting married on the moon. "'Just working on my vows for the ceremony. On the moon. In our gravity boots,'" Ronan recalled Lovett telling him during a phone call. "This was a running joke. Jonathan's mother wanted grandchildren, and not in the age of lunar bases," Farrow further explained. He also dedicated the book to Lovett.