This Is Us Reveals So Many Secret Origins in "Flip a Coin"

How many more family secrets and origin stories can This Is Us reveal? It seems like they're just getting started.

In "Flip a Coin," the fourth episode of the fourth season, viewers learned about a number of firsts and how some key connections were made through several jumps around time. There was Kevin and The Manny, Randall and Beth in college during a parental visit, baby Jack and music and much more.

Kate

In the past, viewers saw teen Kate still struggling with a purpose after her brothers went off and she remained home. When she finally turned off Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kate ventured to the record store and got some new CDs—and a job! In the present, tensions between Kate and Toby continued to fester. They took young Jack to a music class, which didn't turn out well. He kept getting scared by the instruments and singing.